Michael Rogers
Michael Rogers

Michael Anthony Rogers died Aug. 9, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Cemetery.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.

Masks are required, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.

He is survived by his daughter and stepson, Renicka Rogers and Demeterius L. (Camille) Blake; siblings, Daniel "Sam" Rogers Sr., Larry E. (Patricia) Rogers Sr., Kenneth L. "Zoom" Rogers; and other relatives.

He was a graduate of Brunswick High School and worked for the City of Brunswick.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 18, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
AUG
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
