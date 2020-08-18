Michael Rogers
Michael Anthony Rogers died Aug. 9, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Cemetery.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.
Masks are required, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.
He is survived by his daughter and stepson, Renicka Rogers and Demeterius L. (Camille) Blake; siblings, Daniel "Sam" Rogers Sr., Larry E. (Patricia) Rogers Sr., Kenneth L. "Zoom" Rogers; and other relatives.
He was a graduate of Brunswick High School and worked for the City of Brunswick.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 18, 2020
