Michael Rogers



Michael Anthony Rogers died Aug. 9, 2020.



A private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Cemetery.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.



Masks are required, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



He is survived by his daughter and stepson, Renicka Rogers and Demeterius L. (Camille) Blake; siblings, Daniel "Sam" Rogers Sr., Larry E. (Patricia) Rogers Sr., Kenneth L. "Zoom" Rogers; and other relatives.



He was a graduate of Brunswick High School and worked for the City of Brunswick.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, August 18, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store