Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Enterprise Baptist Church
Cannon Bluff, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Enterprise Baptist Church
Cannon Bluff, GA
View Map
Michael Wayne Sutton Obituary
Michael Sutton

Michael Wayne Sutton died July 3, 2019 at University Hospital in Augusta.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Enterprise Baptist Church, in Cannon Bluff, with burial to follow in Wallace Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church. Viewing will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn O. Turner Sutton; children, Dana L. Sutton, Danielle Sutton, Michael Sutton Jr., Desiree Sutton, Zuria Sutton and Louis Ortiz; siblings, Roy (Lisa) Sutton, Brenda Sutton, Torrey Sutton, Dwayne Sutton and Jerry Sutton; and other relatives.

Born in Fayetteville, N.C., he was a member of Greater Enterprise Baptist Church, a U.S. Army veteran, a retired postal worker and a minister.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 11, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on July 11, 2019
