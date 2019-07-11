|
|
Michael Sutton
Michael Wayne Sutton died July 3, 2019 at University Hospital in Augusta.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Enterprise Baptist Church, in Cannon Bluff, with burial to follow in Wallace Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church. Viewing will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn O. Turner Sutton; children, Dana L. Sutton, Danielle Sutton, Michael Sutton Jr., Desiree Sutton, Zuria Sutton and Louis Ortiz; siblings, Roy (Lisa) Sutton, Brenda Sutton, Torrey Sutton, Dwayne Sutton and Jerry Sutton; and other relatives.
Born in Fayetteville, N.C., he was a member of Greater Enterprise Baptist Church, a U.S. Army veteran, a retired postal worker and a minister.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 11, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 11, 2019