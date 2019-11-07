Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Church Frederica
6329 Frederica Road
St. Simons Island, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Dittrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Mae Joli Neige Dittrich


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle Mae Joli Neige Dittrich Obituary
Michelle Dittrich

Michelle Mae Joli Neige Dittrich, 40, of St. Simons Island, departed this life Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. She was born Dec, 3, 1978, in Kansas City, Mo., to Thomas A. Dittrich and Josephine Mae W. Dittrich.

When she was 15 years old, she moved to Milan, Italy, to model and graduated high school early. Her creativity, charisma and aptitude took her to New York City where she continued developing in her field, becoming the favorite makeup artist to celebrities. She earned a bachelor's degree in fine arts from The School of Visual Arts, NYC. In 2013, she moved to St. Simons Island, Ga., where she began a career in real estate, working as a commercial realtor with Don Wright and Associates. She was also a member of Christ Church Frederica.

She was a radiantly beautiful, free-spirited, kind-hearted and incomparably sweet woman. She was highly intelligent and creative, and found and made beauty everywhere she went. She was loving, funny, strong, spiritual, and her engaging and powerful personality drew people toward her; she never knew a stranger on this planet and was an ambassador of love. She brought joy and love to so many.

She was a talented artist and painter, gemologist and jewelry maker, and loved creating art of all kinds.

Michelle was a gifted athlete and outdoorsman. She enjoyed golfing and mountaineering, having successfully reached some of the highest summits in the world in Bolivia and Africa. She loved the ocean, tried to never miss a sunset, and will be forever remembered and missed by all who cherish and love her.

Survivors include her mother, Josie Dittrich and her mother's companion, Ned Gross of St. Simons; her father, Tom Dittrich of Colorado; her sisters, Renee Bettag and husband Andy of Savannah, Leanna Dittrich of Castle Rock, Colo., and Eva Dittrich of Moorpark, Calif.; her two nephews, Sam and Luke Bettag; and many other friends and family who held her dear.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., Brunswick, Ga.

The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, Ga. 31522, with Father Tom Purdy officiating. A reception will follow in the Christ Church Frederica Parish House.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -