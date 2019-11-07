|
Michelle Dittrich
Michelle Mae Joli Neige Dittrich, 40, of St. Simons Island, departed this life Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. She was born Dec, 3, 1978, in Kansas City, Mo., to Thomas A. Dittrich and Josephine Mae W. Dittrich.
When she was 15 years old, she moved to Milan, Italy, to model and graduated high school early. Her creativity, charisma and aptitude took her to New York City where she continued developing in her field, becoming the favorite makeup artist to celebrities. She earned a bachelor's degree in fine arts from The School of Visual Arts, NYC. In 2013, she moved to St. Simons Island, Ga., where she began a career in real estate, working as a commercial realtor with Don Wright and Associates. She was also a member of Christ Church Frederica.
She was a radiantly beautiful, free-spirited, kind-hearted and incomparably sweet woman. She was highly intelligent and creative, and found and made beauty everywhere she went. She was loving, funny, strong, spiritual, and her engaging and powerful personality drew people toward her; she never knew a stranger on this planet and was an ambassador of love. She brought joy and love to so many.
She was a talented artist and painter, gemologist and jewelry maker, and loved creating art of all kinds.
Michelle was a gifted athlete and outdoorsman. She enjoyed golfing and mountaineering, having successfully reached some of the highest summits in the world in Bolivia and Africa. She loved the ocean, tried to never miss a sunset, and will be forever remembered and missed by all who cherish and love her.
Survivors include her mother, Josie Dittrich and her mother's companion, Ned Gross of St. Simons; her father, Tom Dittrich of Colorado; her sisters, Renee Bettag and husband Andy of Savannah, Leanna Dittrich of Castle Rock, Colo., and Eva Dittrich of Moorpark, Calif.; her two nephews, Sam and Luke Bettag; and many other friends and family who held her dear.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., Brunswick, Ga.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, Ga. 31522, with Father Tom Purdy officiating. A reception will follow in the Christ Church Frederica Parish House.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 7, 2019