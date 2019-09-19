|
Mike Kaphingst
Everyone close to him has a story about how well Mike Kaphingst listened.
He gave his attention freely and fully, showing his interest and care about your life with his patience. In a noisy, chaotic world, he provided a refuge.
Mike treated people with dignity, no matter their age or circumstances. He lived his life showing respect for others.
He grew up in northeast Wisconsin -- Manawa and Appleton -- and graduated in 1963 from Xavier High School, in Appleton.
He met and fell in love with Karen Coletti when they were both young students at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Together, they had three sons who remained remarkably close to their father.
Mike's career as a human resources administrator in Madison, Wis., reflected his belief in serving others.
In retirement, he and Karen moved from Sun Prairie, Wis., to St. Simons Island, Ga., where he embraced a new life along the ocean, walking his dogs on the beach and meeting new friends. He volunteered at CASA Glynn and FaithWorks, giving voice to the defenseless and lifting up the impoverished. His volunteer work aligned with his deep Roman Catholic faith.
He had a lifelong love of sports, playing football and basketball at Xavier, continuing to play softball into his 40s, and avidly following the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Braves.
Mike died of natural causes Aug. 9, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Mike will be greatly missed by Karen, his wife of 53 years; and his sons Daniel, Michael and Joel Christopher (Sarah Riley). His life was given a shot of joy when he earned the nickname Opa with the arrival of his grandson, Justice, whom he loved dearly. He also will be missed by his siblings, Dick (Carol), Karen (Joe) Wachlin and Mary Kay (Kevin) Heling. Throughout his life he was close to his many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie; and his brother, Jack.
Mike's life was celebrated by family.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 19, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 19, 2019