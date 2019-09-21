|
Mike Minix
Mike Minix, 59, of Brunswick, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick Campus.
Mike was a native of Brunswick and a graduate of Glynn Academy. He earned a degree in business from Georgia Southern University, then returned to Brunswick to work as the director of marketing at Medical Center Pharmacy where he worked for many years. Most recently, Mike worked at the Jekyll Island Hotel, where he drove the shuttle bus. He was an avid golfer and loved to fish.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Thomas Minix Sr. and Margaret Virginia Kitchens Minix.
He is survived by a sister, Melissa Anne Minix of Brunswick; a brother, Donald Thomas Minix Jr. (Debra) of Brunswick; a niece and nephew, Jennifer Minix Gorbutt (Jonathan) of Brunswick and Brian Thomas Minix (Kristin) of St. Augustine; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Crandall officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The family requests all attendees dress casually for the service.
The Brunswick News, September 21, 2019
