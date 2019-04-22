Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Bennett


1913 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred Bennett Obituary
Mildred Bennett

Mildred C. Boyd Bennett, age 105, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.

Mrs. Bennett was a lifelong native of Brunswick, Ga., born July 23, 1913 to the late Henry and Minnie Boyd. Mrs. Bennett was a homemaker and attended the Sterling Church of God.

She enjoyed spending time with her family. Mrs. Bennett spent 44 years eating out on Saturday's with her daughters Mary Ann, and Sara. She leaves many fond memories that will be cherished by all.

In addition to Mrs. Bennett's parents, she is preceded in death by her husband George L. Bennet; three sons, George, Ray, and Thomas Bennett; and a daughter Agnes Jones.

Survivors include her four children Virginia Miller and husband C.J., Mary Ann Wasdin, Jerry Bennett, and Sara Austin and husband Jerry all of Brunswick, Ga., daughter-in-law Shirley Bennett, 18 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, many great-great-grandchildren, and many other family members.

A visitation was held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Chris Boyd officiating. Entombment will follow the service in Palmetto Cemetery 3412 Ross Rd., in Brunswick.

Serving active pallbearers will be James Miller, Lonnie Miller, George Miller, William "Bill" Bennett, Tommy Jones and Jerry Austin. Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral in Brunswick, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 22, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now