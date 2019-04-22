Mildred Bennett



Mildred C. Boyd Bennett, age 105, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.



Mrs. Bennett was a lifelong native of Brunswick, Ga., born July 23, 1913 to the late Henry and Minnie Boyd. Mrs. Bennett was a homemaker and attended the Sterling Church of God.



She enjoyed spending time with her family. Mrs. Bennett spent 44 years eating out on Saturday's with her daughters Mary Ann, and Sara. She leaves many fond memories that will be cherished by all.



In addition to Mrs. Bennett's parents, she is preceded in death by her husband George L. Bennet; three sons, George, Ray, and Thomas Bennett; and a daughter Agnes Jones.



Survivors include her four children Virginia Miller and husband C.J., Mary Ann Wasdin, Jerry Bennett, and Sara Austin and husband Jerry all of Brunswick, Ga., daughter-in-law Shirley Bennett, 18 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, many great-great-grandchildren, and many other family members.



A visitation was held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.



A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Chris Boyd officiating. Entombment will follow the service in Palmetto Cemetery 3412 Ross Rd., in Brunswick.



Serving active pallbearers will be James Miller, Lonnie Miller, George Miller, William "Bill" Bennett, Tommy Jones and Jerry Austin. Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral in Brunswick, www.edomillerandsons.com.



The Brunswick News, April 22, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 22, 2019