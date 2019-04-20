|
Mildred Bennett
Mildred C. Boyd Bennett, 105, of Brunswick, died Friday at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Entombment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery 3412 Ross Road, in Brunswick.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, April 20, 2019
