Mildred Nadine Epps entered into eternal rest on June 17, 2019, just one month shy of her 91st birthday. She left her tired, broken body for a home going journey to join her Lord and Savior.



A loving mother and grandmother, Mildred was the center of a large family in a small community where she loved cooking, working in her flowers and caring for others. She spent the majority of her life in Wilkinson County.



Mildred is predeceased by her husbands, Lyman L. Payne, Rob Murphy and Winfred Epps; and four of her seven children, Roy Payne, Margie P. Abernathy, Myrtice P. Ussery and Steve Murphy.



She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Gene (Pat) Payne, Bobbie M.(Steve) Worthy, Junior (Debra) Murphy; son-in-law, Jackie Ussery; and daughter-in-law, Peggy Murphy' as well as a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our "Mom," aka "Grannie Mils," will be greatly missed.



A celebration of life service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Reece Funeral Home. Interment follow in New Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, Highway 96, in Wilkinson County, Ga.



In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests, with gratitude, that memorial contributions be made in Mildred's name to the church or .



