Mildred Rowell "Millie" Sears
Millie Sears

Mildred "Millie" Rowell Sears, 88, of Brunswick, passed away Oct. 15, 2020, at her residence.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Bill Manning officiating.

Burial will follow in Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery, with Thornton Harden, David Sanders, Tyler Case, Petie Kemp, Thomas Gault and Dustin Hammond serving as active pallbearers. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Millie was born Sept. 2, 1932 in Baxley, Ga., to Elzie and Alma Simmons Rowell. She had lived in Brunswick since 1950, and was the owner and operator of Boots Sears Co. Inc.

Survivors include her children, Willie Harden (Glinda), Henry Harden, Joe Harden, Deborah Harden Myers and Faye Gillespie (Brad); grandchildren, Kay Harden Robinson (E.J.), William Randall Harden (Sherry), Christopher Harden, Elizabeth Harden Davis (David), Aaron Whitman, Leah Whitman, Dana Myers and Eric Marroquin; 11 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and special caregivers, Nita Young and Brandy Harden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Lewis "Boots" Sears Jr.; a daughter, Vivian Lott; a granddaughter, Stephania Harden Hammond; and a sister, Melba Groff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Memory Matters House, 2803 Sherwood Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 22, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Parkway
Brunswick, GA 31525
912-264-2444
