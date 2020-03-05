|
|
Miller Barron
Miller Lee Barron, 83, of St. Simons Island, passed away March 3, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
Survivors include his wife, Gaylor Owenby Barron of St. Simons Island.
The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Ignatius Chapel of Christ Church, with the Rev. Becky Rowell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Christ Church Frederica.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 5, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 5, 2020