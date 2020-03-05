Home

Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Ignatius Chapel of Christ Church

Miller Lee Barron

Miller Lee Barron Obituary
Miller Barron

Miller Lee Barron, 83, of St. Simons Island, passed away March 3, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

Survivors include his wife, Gaylor Owenby Barron of St. Simons Island.

The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Ignatius Chapel of Christ Church, with the Rev. Becky Rowell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Christ Church Frederica.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 5, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 5, 2020
