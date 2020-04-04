Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton Perry Alexander

Send Flowers
Milton Perry Alexander Obituary
Milton Alexander

Milton Perry Alexander, 67, of Townsend, died Thursday at his residence.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at Davis Cemetery, in north McIntosh County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525, or South Newport Baptist Church, in McIntosh County.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, April 4, 2020

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -