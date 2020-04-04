|
Milton Alexander
Milton Perry Alexander, 67, of Townsend, died Thursday at his residence.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at Davis Cemetery, in north McIntosh County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525, or South Newport Baptist Church, in McIntosh County.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, April 4, 2020
