Minerva J. Carey Turco
Minerva Turco

Minerva J. Carey Turco, 90, of Darien, left this world peacefully Tuesday evening, Aug. 18, 2020, with her son and daughter by her side at Senior Care Center of Brunswick to be with the Lord.

Mrs. Turco was born in New York City, N.Y., to the late Joe and Minerva Carey and made Darien her home for the past seven years. She retired from Putnam County, N.Y. Department of Social Services as a director of the SSI program. She lived in Magnolia Manor locally for a short time and was a talented poetic author and was asked to write poems for many occasions. She was a crossword puzzle enthusiast and loved spending time with her family and attending church at Lakeside United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Turco.

Mrs. Turco is survived by her children, Alan Turco of Brunswick, Susan Combs and husband, Donald, of Darien, and Denise Marzulo and husband, David, of Scottsdale Ariz.; five grandchildren, Sean Combs, Melanie Combs, Heather Combs, Nicholas Carpaneto and Thomas Carpaneto; a sister, Edith Salter of Texas; numerous nieces and other relatives.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Lakeside United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 9 a.m. at the church.

Burial will follow in Whispering Pines Cemetery, in Darien, Ga.

Chapman Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 21, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 21, 2020.
