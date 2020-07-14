Margie Cothran



Minna Marjorie "Margie" Cothran, 91, of Brunswick, GA went to be with her Lord on Monday, July 13, 2020 at her residence. Born on December 21, 1928 to Thomas and Edith Coleman in Hinesville, GA. She married Otto Cyril Cothran on August 12, 1955.



She was a devoted church member and the last active charter member of Calvary Baptist Church. She loved to fish, and she enjoyed gardening. She was a homemaker and a loving mother.



Margie was preceded by her parents, her husband, one grandson, Zachary Harrison: her seven siblings, Mary Woods, Bud Coleman, Red Coleman, Merrin Coleman, Gwen Powell, Raleigh Coleman, and Dodie Griffith.



She is survived by her children; Angela Smith (Ricky), Patricia Ribbron (Chuck), Sandra Boynton (Chuck), Tonya Harrison (Robert); grandchildren, Derrick Smith (Crissy), Adam Smith, Charles Ribbron, Jr. (Jennifer), Cyril "Cy" Ribbron, Ryan Apperson, Amelia "Mia" Apperson (Phillip), 8 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15 from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home with funeral services to start promptly after. Burial is to follow in Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery.



Pallbearers include Derrick Smith, Charles Ribbron, Cy Ribbron, Ryan, Apperson, Chase Ribbron, and Jeffrey Wilkerson.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to handle the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 14, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store