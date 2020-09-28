1/
Minnie James
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Minnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minnie Ruth Hughes James

Minnie Ruth Hughes James, aged 86, died on Sept. 25 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Facility on St. Simons Island, due to complications related to Alzheimer's.

Ruth, born in 1934, in Sprott, Ala., was the youngest child of Casper Smith Hughes and Minnie Lagrone Hughes.

After a year of studies at Livingston University in Demopolis, Ala, her brother, Albert Hughes, introduced her to Charles Leon James. The couple were married in 1954 and made their home in Marion, Ala., where they resided for almost 60 years raising two children, Charlene James and John Gillis James.

Ruth began her career at Vanity Fair in Demopolis, Ala. In 1958, she was recruited to open Biflex Marion where she worked until retirement. Afterward Ruth devoted her spare time to The Marion Presbyterian Church, acting as the unofficial church secretary alongside her dear friend, Burt Brock Boatner.

After the death of her husband in 2013, Ruth remained in Marion until February 2017, when she moved to St. Simons Island to be near her daughter. Ruth was a loving mother and a devoted wife.

Proverbs 31:29-30. Many daughters have done nobly and well, but you excel them all. Charm and grace are deceptive and beauty is vain. But a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised.

She is survived by her daughter, Charlene James of St. Simons Island, her son John Gillis James (Heather) of Montgomery, Ala., her "adopted daughter" Sara Bigbie Lagault of Black, Ala., plus numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials for Ruth be made to: Georgia Alzheimer's Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 20226, St. Simons Island, GA 31522; or Magnolia Manor of St. Simons, 2255 Frederica Rd, St Simons Island, GA 31522.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 28, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved