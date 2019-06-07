|
Minor Pryor
Minor W. Pryor, 66, of Brunswick, died Wednesday at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, in Brunswick, with Chaplain Gareth Alcott officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-minor-winn-pryor.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 7, 2019
