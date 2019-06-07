Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Minor Pryor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minor W. Pryor

Obituary Flowers

Minor W. Pryor Obituary
Minor Pryor

Minor W. Pryor, 66, of Brunswick, died Wednesday at his residence.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, in Brunswick, with Chaplain Gareth Alcott officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-minor-winn-pryor.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, June 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 7, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.