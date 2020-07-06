Miriam Tucker

Miriam Vaughn Tucker



Miriam Vaughn Tucker, 96, of St. Simons Island passed away June 25 at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.



Miriam Vaughn was born August 15, 1923, in Williamson to Paul W. Vaughn, Sr., and Alma Tabitha Hosch Vaughn. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Chattanooga, Tenn., and sang in the choir for 30 years. She was also an avid painter and traveler.



Survivors include her children, Diana Maywhort (Bill) of Athens, GA, Garry Tucker (Gayle) of Chattanooga, Tenn., Lisa Irwin (David) of Conyers, and Sally Stroud (Tommy) of St. Simons Island; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John William Tucker, brothers, Paul William Vaughn, Jr., George Vaughn and Dan Vaughn.



A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Tucker will be held at a later date at Grace Episcopal Church in Chattanooga, Tenn.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, Twenty Belvoir Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., 37411, Magnolia Manor, 100 Heritage Drive, St. Simons Island, GA 31522, Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 6, 2020



