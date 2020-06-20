Molly Morris



Molly Mosley Morris, 87, of Brunswick, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her residence.



A service to celebrate Molly's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Christian Renewal Church, with Pastor Mark Linton officiating.



Molly was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Lyons, Ga., to General Lat and Sudie Mae Harris Mosley. She had lived in Brunswick for the past 50 years, and was a hairdresser, having worked at The Elite and A Cut Above. Molly was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church, an avid bowler and a long mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly.



Molly is survived by her husband, Huey L. Morris; a son, Marty Long Morris; a brother, Milford Mosley (Colleen), all of Brunswick; a sister, Joyce Crapps (Wyman) of South Carolina; grandchildren James Morris (Lindsay), Nick Morris, Chris Morris, Ashley Morris, Morgan Morris and Summer Smith; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, James Calvin Losley and Huey Marlon Morris.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Christian Renewal Church.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 20, 2020



