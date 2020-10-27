Muriel Morrison
Muriel "Honey" Morrison, 86, of Brunswick, departed this life Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her residence.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery, with Nick Lee, Alex Lee, Garrett Lee, David Hurtado, Pat Stanton and Josh Berrie serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Born April 2, 1934, in Riverhead, N.Y., to the late Alfred and Irene M. Carter, she was a retired office manager and happy homemaker. Mrs. Morrison was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family and gardening. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Morrison was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Austin Morrison.
Survivors include a daughter, Lori Lee and husband Nick, of Brunswick; three grandchildren, Alex Lee and wife, Meagan, Amanda Lee and fianc , David Hurtado, and Garrett Lee.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com
, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 27, 2020