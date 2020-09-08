1/
Myra Hanners
Myra Hanners

Myra Lee Hanners, 71, of Brunswick, passed away Sept. 3, 2020, at Pruitt Health, in Savannah.

Myra was born Sept. 10, 1948, in Brunswick, to Harold George Thomas Sr. and Ruby Lee Parks Thomas. She was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, and a 1966 graduate of Glynn Academy. Myra worked for several years at Christian Television Ministry, and as an LPN at Southeast Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, and was wholeheartedly devoted to her husband, Gregory Orin Hanners. They both loved the Lord with all their hearts, and took such joy in bringing the word of God through ministry and music in various churches in the community throughout the years. Myra was a member of Glyndale Baptist Church since 2018.

Survivors include a sister, Sharon Watson (Vance) of Franklin, N.C.; a brother, Harold Thomas Jr. of Brunswick; daughters, Lavinda Jones (Jerry) of Brunswick and Jessica Fair (Grant) of Portland, Ore.; grandsons, Tyler Gilliard and Justin Gilliard; a great-grandson, Blake Gilliard, all of Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in by her husband of 45 years, the Rev. Gregory Orin Hanners.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 8, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
