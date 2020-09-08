Myra Hanners



Myra Lee Hanners, 71, of Brunswick, passed away Sept. 3, 2020, at Pruitt Health, in Savannah.



Myra was born Sept. 10, 1948, in Brunswick, to Harold George Thomas Sr. and Ruby Lee Parks Thomas. She was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, and a 1966 graduate of Glynn Academy. Myra worked for several years at Christian Television Ministry, and as an LPN at Southeast Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, and was wholeheartedly devoted to her husband, Gregory Orin Hanners. They both loved the Lord with all their hearts, and took such joy in bringing the word of God through ministry and music in various churches in the community throughout the years. Myra was a member of Glyndale Baptist Church since 2018.



Survivors include a sister, Sharon Watson (Vance) of Franklin, N.C.; a brother, Harold Thomas Jr. of Brunswick; daughters, Lavinda Jones (Jerry) of Brunswick and Jessica Fair (Grant) of Portland, Ore.; grandsons, Tyler Gilliard and Justin Gilliard; a great-grandson, Blake Gilliard, all of Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in by her husband of 45 years, the Rev. Gregory Orin Hanners.



The Brunswick News, September 8, 2020



