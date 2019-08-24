|
Myrtice Green
Myrtice Anderson Green, 94, of Brunswick, Ga., saw Jesus today. She left her earthly home and went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Myrtice Faye Anderson Green, widow of Ernest O. Green, got her wings today. She is the daughter of Robert Jiles and Bertha Anderson (dec). She was born in Glennville, and moved to Brunswick as a child. She met and married her husband and was happily married for fifty eight years until his death in 2001.
She is survived by her three loving and caring children, Ernest J. Green, Rita Grovola and Jean Dickey; as well as her brother, Eddie Anderson. She has five grandchildren, Terry Grovola (Lynda), Karen Thompson, Laurie Dickey, Todd Dickey and Josh Dickey (Jen); several great- and great-great- "grands;" and many wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews. She dearly loved and cherished all of her family.
"Nan" became her new name once the "grands" started coming. Everyone loved her. She was a true Southern lady, and treated everyone with love, dignity and respect. She was totally unselfish, and always lent a hand to all who were in need. Until she became bedridden, she showed true hospitality, and no one ever left her home hungry. Her body wore out, but her mind and memory remained as sharp as ever.
Golden Isles Hospice Homecare provided love, support and mental and physical care. They became like family, and we are grateful for their love and compassion.
The funeral service is to be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service, from 2-3 p.m. The Rev. Charles Smith will officiate. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery, 3412 Ross Road, in Brunswick.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to Arco Baptist Church, 3629 Treville Ave., Brunswick, GA 31520.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga., www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 24, 2019
