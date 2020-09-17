Myrtle Ransom



Myrtle B. Demus Ransom died Sept. 10 at her residence.



A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Memory Gardens Cemetery.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.



Masks must be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



She is survived by her children, Barry Bernard, Timothy Leon, Donald (Mary Ann), Teddy Joseph and Gwendolyn Faye Starke; siblings, Williams R. Demus Jr., Floyd Demus, Ida Florine Oliver, Sylvie Abernathy, Lola Jean Mallory and, Azerlene Cox; and other relatives.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 17, 2020



