Myrtle Louise Dozier Brigmond, 84, passed away Wednesday July 3, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family, and under the care of .



She was born Oct. 12, 1934, in Brunswick, Ga., and lived most of her life in Blackshear, Ga. After 33 years of service, she retired from CSX Transportation to become a full-time grandmother. She was and continues to be an inspiration to her grandchildren and to all who knew her as she lived by example. She will be forever remembered by her smile, her kind words and her giving heart.



Myrtle was preceded in death by her father, Tully Clyde Dozier; her mother, Idella Inez Harrison Dozier; two sisters, Idella Inez Dozier Newham and Evelyn Mae Dozier Willoughby; her four brothers, Tully Clyde Dozier Jr., John Harold Dozier, Wilson Eugene Dozier and James Kenneth Dean Dozier.



She is survived by her children, Leisa Ann Brigmond Crawford of Hortense, Ga., Lonnie Allen Brigmond (wife Charlene) of Blackshear, Ga., Lynn Allison Brigmond Kerr (husband Bob) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Lorie Anita Brigmond McGovern (husband Allen) of Toccoa, Ga.; her grandchildren Brian Arnold Blunt Jr., John Michael Harrison Blount, Clayton Garrett Brigmond, Lonnie Ashton Williams, Robert Cullen Kerr, Timothy Bailey Holbrook (wife Brandi), William Duncan Holbrook, Brigmond Riley Holbrook (wife Lillie) and Peyton Victoria Holbrook; and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel in Demorest, Ga.



Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, 245 Central Ave., Demorest, GA 30535.



The Brunswick News, July 13, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 16, 2019