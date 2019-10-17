|
Myrtle Hutcheson
Myrtle Marjorie Joyner Brantley Beckum Hutcheson, 96, of Brunswick, died Wednesday in Brunswick.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Catholic section of Palmetto Cemetery, 3412 Ross Road, in Brunswick, followed by visitation from 6-8 p.m. at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave. in Brunswick.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, October 17, 2019
