Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Hutcheson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Marjorie Joyner Brantley Beckum Hutcheson

Send Flowers
Myrtle Marjorie Joyner Brantley Beckum Hutcheson Obituary
Myrtle Hutcheson

Myrtle Marjorie Joyner Brantley Beckum Hutcheson, 96, of Brunswick, died Wednesday in Brunswick.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Catholic section of Palmetto Cemetery, 3412 Ross Road, in Brunswick, followed by visitation from 6-8 p.m. at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave. in Brunswick.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, October 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.