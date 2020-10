Naginbhai PatelNaginbhai Ravendas Patel, 74, of Brunswick, died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System.The funeral service will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.Following the service, a cremation will be held at Oglethorpe Crematorium.Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, October 22, 2020