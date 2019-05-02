Nan Marie O'Hara



Nan Marie Horen O'Hara, 73, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, after a short stay at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



She was born on Feb. 16, 1946, to Richard Bell and Jacquelyn Summerall Horen in Jesup, Ga. She graduated from Appling County High School and the University of Georgia with a B.S. in education. While there, she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Rodger Clifford O'Hara.



She is survived by her sister, Susan Horen Aycock and brother-in-law, Carl Jackson Aycock, of Brookhaven, Miss. She is also survived by nieces, Courtney Aycock Grill and Anne Claire Aycock, both of Birmingham, Ala.; and a nephew, Taylor Aycock of Charlotte, N.C.



She will be remembered by her many friends for her love of local history. This interest led her to The Golden Isles Fund for Trees where she took on the job of registering some 200 Live Oak trees. Nan Marie named them and wrote a brief history of each tree. "I get so excited,? she said, "that I can almost hear the sound of hoofs on these horses in the battle of Bloody Marsh!" Her project became the GIFT Tree Registry, which is now online for all to enjoy.



Nan Marie had a heart for cats. She began to care for homeless feral cats in the community 10 years ago. She could be seen in her golf cart every morning making her rounds to feed "her cats." She neutered, spayed and cared for the cats at her own expense until recently. She named each one. Her favorites were photographed and featured in in a popular calendar sold by local merchants.



A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons with Pastor Paul Reed officiating. After the ceremony, there will be a gathering for visiting and refreshments.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederica Baptist Church, The Golden Isles Fund for Trees or Hospice of the Golden Isles.



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, May 2, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 2, 2019