Nan Marie O'Hara
Nan Marie O'Hara, 73, of St. Simons Island, died Monday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Paul Reed officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 1, 2019
