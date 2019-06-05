Home

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Altama Presbyterian Church
4621 Altama Avenue
Brunswick, GA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church
475 Riverview Drive
Jekyll Island, GA
Nancy Cramer Obituary
Nancy Cramer

Nancy Cramer, 73, of Brunswick, died Monday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. Friday at Altama Presbyterian Church.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church.

Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, June 5, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 5, 2019
