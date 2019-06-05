|
Nancy Cramer
Nancy Cramer, 73, of Brunswick, died Monday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. Friday at Altama Presbyterian Church.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church.
Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 5, 2019
