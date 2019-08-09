|
Nancy Barnes
Nancy Hazlett Barnes, 89, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, Ga.
Nancy was born March 23, 1930, in Trenton, N.J., to the late Edward Hazlett, and the late Ida Laird.
Nancy is a graduate of New Jersey College for Women, Rutgers University, New Brunswick, N.J., where she received a degree in economics. While in school, she met and married World War II veteran John W. Barnes in 1950. They later moved to his hometown of Garden City, N.Y., where they raised their four children.,
Nancy was an accomplished pianist and taught piano in her home while her children were young. Later, she obtained her real estate broker's license and had a very successful career selling residential properties in Garden City for over 25 years.
What she would most want to be remembered for is being a loving wife, mother, and "Granny."
She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years John W. "Jack" Barnes.
Survivors include her children, Betsy E. Barnes of St. Simons Island, Ga., Robert W. Barnes (Aimee), Shawnee, Kan., Bruce E. Barnes (Joan), Garden City, N.Y., and Susan B. Barnes, Lilydale, N.Y.; and her six grandchildren, Bryan Barnes, Matthew Barnes, Meghan Barnes, Sarah Barnes, Christopher Barnes and Rachel Barnes.
She is also survived by her caregiving family Natalie Moses, Ozzie Daniels, Dorothy Jackson, Jocelyn Franklin and Marcia Miller, whose love and devotion kept Nancy comfortable during her years of illness.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, Ga.
In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions may be made to the Coastal Georgia, 4849 Paulsen St., Suite 301, Savannah, GA 31405.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 9, 2019
