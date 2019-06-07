Home

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Altama Presbyterian Church
4621 Altama Avenue
Brunswick, GA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church
475 Riverview Drive
Jekyll Island, GA
Nancy Lou Cramer defeated cancer on June 3, 2019, as she went to her mansion, prepared for her by God, where she now resides cancer free. Nancy was born Jan. 19, 1946, in Waco, Texas.

She is survived by her husband of over 54 years, Bert; two daughters, Tracy and Teresa both of Brunswick; son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Jennifer, of Savannah; grandson, Ender, also of Savannah; brother and sister-in-law, David and Diane McCown of Texas and Alaska; and several nieces and nephews.

Her career was as an administrative assistant for various places, with the last 14 years as financial secretary at First Baptist Church, Brunswick.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., Friday, June 7, at Altama Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Jekyll Presbyterian Community Church with the Rev. Jim Crandall and the Rev. Trip McKinnon officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Mission Parlor of Jekyll Presbyterian Community Church.

The family has two requests: 1. Please do not wear black. Nancy loves to wear colorful clothes, and almost never wore black. 2. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to either Altama Presbyterian Church, Jekyll Presbyterian Community Church or Hospice of the Golden Isles where she entered life eternal under the wonderful care of the staff there.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 7, 2019
