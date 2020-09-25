Nancy Stevens
Nancy P. Stevens died Sept. 16, 2020, at GraceMore Nursing & Rehab.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.
A walk-thru viewing will be held from 4-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.
Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 25, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 25, 2020.