Nancy Stevens



Nancy P. Stevens died Sept. 16, 2020, at GraceMore Nursing & Rehab.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.



A walk-thru viewing will be held from 4-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.



Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, September 25, 2020



