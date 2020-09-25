1/1
Nancy P. Stevens
Nancy Stevens

Nancy P. Stevens died Sept. 16, 2020, at GraceMore Nursing & Rehab.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.

A walk-thru viewing will be held from 4-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 25, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
04:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
SEP
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
