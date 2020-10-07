Nancy Richmond
Nancy Soistmann Richmond, 83, passed away peacefully Oct. 1, 2020, at Reflections at Marsh's Edge, on St. Simons Island, Ga.
A dedicated wife and mother, Nancy rose graciously to every occasion. She threw herself into volunteer work for organizations dedicated to senior care, adult literacy, ESL, and women's reproductive rights. She loved to sail with Peter, play tennis, read, travel with family and friends and was legendary for her homemade pie crust. Nancy made home a welcome place for all. Later in life, she found comfort in her faith.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 61 years, Peter C. Richmond; and two children, Christopher and Susan. She was predeceased by her son, Timothy; and brother, Theodore.
The family gives special thanks to the staff at Reflections at Marsh's Edge for the care they provided Nancy.
Please consider a donation in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or a charity of one's choice
in lieu of flowers.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 7, 2020