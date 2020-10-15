1/
Nancy Starr Johnston
1929 - 2020
Nancy Johnston

Nancy Starr Johnston, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, went home to be with her Lord on May 21, 2020.

Nancy was born on Sept. 20, 1929, in Atlanta, Ga., to Gladys Thrower Starr and Homer David Starr. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles McCready Johnston Jr.; and her son, Charles McCready Johnston III.

She is survived and dearly loved by her sons, Michael F. Johnston Sr. (Judy) of Brunswick, Ga., and Mark Johnston of St. Simons Island, Ga.; her daughter, Rebecca Smith (Sid) of Portland, Ore.; daughter-in-law, Maureen Conley Delaney of Gresham, Ore.; her 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her cat that she loved dearly, Sassy.

Nancy was joyful, generous, loving and had the best sense of humor. She believed in being involved in her church and community. She loved volunteering, playing in her bridge club and spending time with her family. Above all, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. While these words do not even begin to show you who Nancy was, she was the family's moon, "Starr" and sun. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her.

The family will receive family and friends between 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. You are cordially invited to join the family in celebrating a life well-lived. We sincerely request that all in attendance observe the state's social-distancing procedures. All guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 14, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
