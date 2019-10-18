Home

Hall, Jones, and Brown Funeral Home
2005 G Street
Brunswick, GA 31521
(912) 265-3855
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
Callahan, GA
Nancy Way Bady Obituary
Nancy Bady

Nancy Way Bady of Allenhurst, and formerly of Callahan, Fla., died Tuesday at Bryan County Health & Rehab, in Richmond Hill.

The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, in Callahan.

Interment will follow in the Callahan Cemetery Association/Callahan Community Cemetery, in Callahan.

The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, October 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 18, 2019
