Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
View Map
Nathaniel Jerome Newton Obituary
Nathaniel Newton

Nathaniel Jerome Newton died Saturday at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Tawanna L. Newton; children, Jeremiah, Jason and Tykara; foster mother, Catherine Campbell; several foster siblings; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 26, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 26, 2019
