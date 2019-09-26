|
Nathaniel Newton
Nathaniel Jerome Newton died Saturday at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Darien Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Tawanna L. Newton; children, Jeremiah, Jason and Tykara; foster mother, Catherine Campbell; several foster siblings; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 26, 2019
