Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Hall Temple Church of God in Christ
Ned Hillery Sr. Obituary
Ned Hillery, Sr.

Ned Hillery Sr. died July 18 at Kindred Hospital North Florida.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Hall Temple Church of God in Christ.

Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1-6 p.m. Friday in the Prudence Hall Chapel of Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home.

Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements

The Brunswick News, August 1, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 1, 2019
