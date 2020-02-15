|
|
Neila Owen
Neila Beth (Grant-Clapham) Owen, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, Feb. 12, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Neila was born in Dover, Kent, in the U.K., on Feb. 19,1936 to Cyril H. Grant-Clapham and Joan (O'Neill) Grant-Clapham.
Neila's younger years were heavily influenced by World War II, talking frequently of the bombs, playing in bombed out houses with her brother, Allan Clapham (deceased), and watching aerial battles over the White Cliffs of Dover. Her father Cyril was in the Royal Marines on the H.M.S. Dunedin, and was presumed dead when it was torpedoed by a German submarine in Nov. 1941. The family relocated to the West Midlands, U.K., in 1942, where her Mum remarried.
Siblings include Malcolm Waddington, David Waddington (deceased), Keith Waddington, Jessie Cooper, Diane Waddington, Carol Waddington and Paul Waddington.
Neila trained to be a nurse in The Royal Hospital in Wolverhampton, U.K., and served in Queen Alexandra's Royal Naval Nursing Service. She was stationed in Lossiemouth, Scotland, and then in Malta, where she met her future husband, Peter J. Saladino Jr. She moved to the U.S., and they lived in Vermont, Massachusetts, and lastly, New Hampshire.
Neila married her second husband, Robert L. Owen in 1966. They lived in several states until they eventually settled into their forever home paradise on St. Simons Island, Ga. Her passion was her yard and garden and she would much rather be outside than do anything inside. Every plant had a purpose and was placed accordingly. Orchids were a favorite, so much so that there is a hybrid named for her because of her passion and accomplishments with them.
Neila had also enjoyed spending time with horses, attending horse shows and had made many friends at Sea Island Stables over the years.
"Grandkids Spoiled Here" is the sign at her back door. Nina, as she is called by her grandchildren and their friends, was at her happiest moments when they were around and enjoyed keeping track of them on Facebook when they weren't. Her grands, Peter IV, Amanda, Alexandra, Andrew, Jenna, Kayla, Slade, Ryleigh, Jada and Bubby were a major part of her life.
She also had many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Neila was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Owen; and stepsons, "Herm" (Robert L. Owen Jr.) and "Fiddie" (Clifford Owen); and son-in-law, Karl Sanders.
She is survived by daughter, Juanita Sanders; son, Peter Saladino III; son, Anthony Saladino; and daughter, Beth Owen-Bayman; as well as stepchildren, Pamela Johnson, Lyman "Schotz" Owen, Alaric Owen and Melissa Curtin. Ian Clapham (Wales), her nephew; neighbors, Pat and Sandy; and dogs, Brandy and Pepsi were also very special parts of her life.
A graveside service to honor Mrs. Owen will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens, on St. Simons Island. A reception will follow at her home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Simons Christian School, Magnolia Manor or Georgia Ornithological Society.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 15, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 15, 2020