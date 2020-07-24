Nell Mathis



Nell McGehee Mathis, 98, passed away on July 22, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga.



Born Oct. 5, 1921, in Macon, Ga., to Nell Smith and James Thomas McGehee Jr., she graduated from Miller High School, attended Women?s College of UNC, Greensboro, and Wesleyan College, Macon. She worked as legal assistant and court reporter at the U.S. Naval Air Station Glynco and later became secretary to the commanding officer. In 1950, she married U.S. Navy Lt. Evan Thomas Mathis Jr., of Americus, Ga. During 64 years of marriage, they lived on St. Simons Island, Ga., and in Pensacola, Fla., and Atlanta, Ga. Mrs. Mathis was a Brownie and Girl Scout troop leader, co-present of E. Rivers Elementary PTA, life member and president of Ivy Garden Club, member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and volunteer at Pace Academy and Egleston Children?s Hospital. She started Nell?s Shells jewelry business and was a real estate agent. On St. Simons Island, she was a member of Cassina Garden Club and Christ Church, Frederica.



Mrs. Mathis enjoyed painting, gardening, sewing, shelling, bird-watching, fishing and cooking delicious meals from the bounty of the sea. She loved playing tennis at the Capital City Club, Piedmont Driving Club and Sea Island Club. She shared happy times in Atlanta, St. Simons, and Little Cumberland Island, Ga., as well as Brevard, N.C. Returning to Atlanta in 2007, she and Evan were grateful for the loving care received from their doctors, nurses, Belmont Village and Homestead Hospice.



Her welcoming smile and gracious southern manner will truly be missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by daughters, Lane M. Arnold (Robert) of Savannah, Nell M. Black (Ralph) Atlanta and Carol M. Cartus (Bill) of Marietta; grandchildren, Jeremy Ware (Christina), Nathan Ware (Erin), Susannah Ware Eastham (Jacob), Nellie Black Brewer (Eli), Carmen Groom and Madison Groom; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Sophie and Benjamin Ware, Fern and Everwin Eastham, Felix and Evangeline Ware and Henry Brewer.



Mrs. Mathis was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and eight siblings, James, John, Claude, Richard and Othniel McGehee, Fannie M. Mitchell, Nida M. Ferrell and Louise M. Frank. She was also predeceased by her first husband, U.S. Army Air Corps 2nd Lt. Robert E. Moreen of Salina, Kan., who was killed in action in Burma during World War II.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Historic Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Coastal Georgia Historical Society, 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, GA 31522 or Emory University ? Fuqua Center for Late-Life Depression, 1762 Clifton Road N.E., Suite 1400 MS, Atlanta, GA 30322.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 24, 2020



