Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelson Ennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelson Ennis


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelson Ennis Obituary
Nelson Ennis

Nelson Ennis, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

Nelson was born on Dec. 21, 1944, in Alexandria, Va., and retired from WakeMed in Raleigh, N.C. Nelson married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (n e Williams) in 1964, and was a proud father of his three children, David, Mark (Dawn-Marie) and Jennifer (Sean). He was a loving brother-in-law and dear friend, since childhood, of Winifred and Diane Evans and Charles Lam.

Nelson enjoyed playing guitar with his best friend Steve, working with his hands and took great pride in fixing up his home and anything else that needed done. He also enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. Nelson loved to watch movies, listen to music, spend time with family and anything involving history. He will be remembered for his great smile, sense of humor and unfailing generosity.

Nelson was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Pauline; his stepfather, Raymond; sisters Nancy, Peggy and Joyce; nephews, Ben, Gregory, Chuck, David and Steve; and brother-in-law and dear friend, Helmut. He will also be missed by several nieces and nephews.

The celebration of life reception will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org) or to the . Arrangements are in the care of the Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., Brunswick, GA 31520. www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 5, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -