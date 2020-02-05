|
Nelson Ennis
Nelson Ennis, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Nelson was born on Dec. 21, 1944, in Alexandria, Va., and retired from WakeMed in Raleigh, N.C. Nelson married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (n e Williams) in 1964, and was a proud father of his three children, David, Mark (Dawn-Marie) and Jennifer (Sean). He was a loving brother-in-law and dear friend, since childhood, of Winifred and Diane Evans and Charles Lam.
Nelson enjoyed playing guitar with his best friend Steve, working with his hands and took great pride in fixing up his home and anything else that needed done. He also enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. Nelson loved to watch movies, listen to music, spend time with family and anything involving history. He will be remembered for his great smile, sense of humor and unfailing generosity.
Nelson was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Pauline; his stepfather, Raymond; sisters Nancy, Peggy and Joyce; nephews, Ben, Gregory, Chuck, David and Steve; and brother-in-law and dear friend, Helmut. He will also be missed by several nieces and nephews.
The celebration of life reception will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org) or to the . Arrangements are in the care of the Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., Brunswick, GA 31520. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 5, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 5, 2020