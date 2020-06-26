Nelson Hart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nelson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelson Hart

Nelson Hart died June 21at his residence.

A limited graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Brunswick Funeral Home.

Masks will be required to attend, and social-distancing protocols will be imposed.

The procession will leave from 3307 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 26, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved