Nelson Hart
Nelson Hart died June 21at his residence.
A limited graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Brunswick Funeral Home.
Masks will be required to attend, and social-distancing protocols will be imposed.
The procession will leave from 3307 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 26, 2020
Nelson Hart died June 21at his residence.
A limited graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Brunswick Funeral Home.
Masks will be required to attend, and social-distancing protocols will be imposed.
The procession will leave from 3307 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 26, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 26, 2020.