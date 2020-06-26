Nelson Hart



Nelson Hart died June 21at his residence.



A limited graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Memory Gardens Cemetery.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Brunswick Funeral Home.



Masks will be required to attend, and social-distancing protocols will be imposed.



The procession will leave from 3307 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 26, 2020



