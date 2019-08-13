|
|
Nora Troupe
Nora Adell Doss Troupe, 89, of Brunswick, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Magnolia Manor of St. Simons Island.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Harold Turner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Private burial will be held in Palmetto Cemetery.
Mrs. Troupe was born Oct. 31, 1929, in Gretna, Va. She had lived most of her life in Brunswick, and was a seamstress at Brunswick Manufacturing prior to its closing. She was a former member of VFW 2588 Ladies Auxiliary, and was a member of Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed flower gardening, golf cart riding and loved life with her family, which included taking care of her four grandpuppies.
Survivors include her children, Gloria Wood (Ricky) and Dorsey Prothman, all of Brunswick, Hale Prothman and Michael Prothman, both of Aiken, S.C., and Phyllis Funderburk and Thomas Troupe, both of Tupelo, Miss.; grandchildren, Ricky Wood Jr., Heather Prothman, Brandon Prothman and Michael Prothman Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Stephanie Jones, Avery Prothman and Dylan Prothman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Troupe; brothers, Marvin Doss and Clay Doss; a sister, Gladys Doss; and her parents, Wilson Taylor Doss and Rosa Haley Doss.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 13, 2019
