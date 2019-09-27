|
Nora Fleming
Nora Fleming died Sept. 16 at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rising Daughter Baptist Church, 29570 U.S. 17, in Waverly, with interment to follow in the churchyard cemetery.
Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home.
The procession will leave from 467 Myers Hill Road.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 27, 2019