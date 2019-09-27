Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Resources
More Obituaries for Nora Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora Fleming

Send Flowers
Nora Fleming Obituary
Nora Fleming

Nora Fleming died Sept. 16 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rising Daughter Baptist Church, 29570 U.S. 17, in Waverly, with interment to follow in the churchyard cemetery.

Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home.

The procession will leave from 467 Myers Hill Road.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, September 27, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.