Nora Troupe
Nora Doss Troupe, 89, of Brunswick, passed away Saturday at Magnolia Manor of St. Simons Island.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, 1 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Chapel with Rev. Harold Turner officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to service time. A private burial will be held at Palmetto Cemetery.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, August 12, 2019
