Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Nora Troupe Obituary
Nora Doss Troupe

Nora Doss Troupe, 89, of Brunswick, passed away Saturday at Magnolia Manor of St. Simons Island.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, 1 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Chapel with Rev. Harold Turner officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to service time. A private burial will be held at Palmetto Cemetery.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, August 12, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 12, 2019
