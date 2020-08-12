Norma Davis



Norma Sikes Davis, 54, of Waynesville, passed away Aug. 1, 2020, at her residence.



A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Riverside Chapel Baptist Church, 1998 Riverside Road, Nahunta, Ga., with the Rev. Randy Wainright and the Rev. Charles Smith officiating.



Norma was born July 13, 1966, in Jacksonville, Fla., to Norman Dennis Sikes and Peggy Ann Millington Sikes. She had lived most of her life in South Georgia, and was a member of Arco Baptist Church.



Norma is survived by her husband, Wayne Davis of Waynesville; daughters, Katy Whalen (Justin) of St. Marys and Jessica Lyn Peacock (Randall) of Baxley; sisters, Betty Ann Ivey (Billy) and Susan Gray (Jim), all of Brunswick; Joanne Ivey and Charlotte Thompson, both of Jacksonville, Fla., and Teresa Robinson (Darren) of Hoboken; brother, Kenny Byrd (Rhonda) of St. Marys; grandchildren, Abby and Caleb Whalen, R.J., Maddisyn, Marlene and Alyssa Peacock, and Freya, Milla and Liam Partin; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, August 12, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store