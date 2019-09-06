|
|
Odis Harter Jr.
Odis Frank Harter Jr., also known as "Howard" and "Junior," 78, of Waverly, Ga., passed away on Aug. 31, 2019, at his residence.
Odis was born on Nov. 30, 1940, in Jesup, Ga., the son of the late Odis Frank Harter and Martha Eugenia Anderson Harter. He is also predeceased by a brother, James Tillman Harter; and sister, Wanda Jean Akin.
Odis graduated from high school in Ludowici, Ga. He joined the Marines right after high school and then served in Marine Reserves. After leaving the Marines, he worked for B&W in Brunswick, Ga., as a welder. He then moved to Orlando, Fla., and began his career as a construction worker until his retirement. Odis was involved in renovating the Harold Pate Courthouse Annex in 1996.
Odis enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his hunting buddies down at the hunting club.
He is survived by his son, SMSgt Howard F. Harter (Vicki) of Waverly, Ga.; and daughter, Gina L. Harter of Hortense, Ga.; his grandchildren, Jeremiah Harter, Devon Miller, Ashley Nolan (Brian), Drake Harter and Logan Harter; his great-grandchildren, Demitri Harter, Guinevere Harter and Carter Nolan; a brother, Mickey Harter (Phyllis); and sister, Janice Parson (Doug).
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Waverly United Methodist Church with the Rev. Doug Goode officiating.
