Ola Mae Reynolds



Ola Mae Reynolds age 62, passed away on the evening of Wednesday, September 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Brunswick, Ga.



A visitation will be held from 11am to 1pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Coastal Camden funeral Home. A service will follow at 1:30pm in the Woods-Wainwright Chapel of the funeral home.



Coastal Camden Funeral Home is Kingsland, Ga is entrusted with Miss Ola's arrangements.



The Brunswick News, October 8, 2020



