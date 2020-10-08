1/
Ola Mae Reynolds
Ola Mae Reynolds

Ola Mae Reynolds age 62, passed away on the evening of Wednesday, September 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Brunswick, Ga.

A visitation will be held from 11am to 1pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Coastal Camden funeral Home. A service will follow at 1:30pm in the Woods-Wainwright Chapel of the funeral home.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home is Kingsland, Ga is entrusted with Miss Ola's arrangements.

The Brunswick News, October 8, 2020

Funeral services provided by
Coastal Camden Funeral Home
935 E King St
Kingsland, GA 31548
(912) 729-5236
