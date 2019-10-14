|
Olaf Olsen, Jr.
Olaf Helmer Olsen, Jr., 93, a lifetime resident of St. Simons Island, departed this life Thursday evening at his residence. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, Brunswick. Pastors Kathleen Yates and John Andersen will be officiating. A private interment will be held at Christ Church cemetery at a later time.
Born June 11, 1926, on St. Simons Island to the late Olaf Helmer Olsen, Sr., and Lillie Mae Quick Olsen, he was a graduate of Glynn Academy Class of 1944. After graduation he went to the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point in New York. After serving in the Merchant Marines he returned to St. Simons in 1948 where he built Olsen?s Yacht Yard, now known as Morningstar Marina.
Mr. Olsen was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Brunswick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Olsen, and two sisters, Virginia Olsen Horton and Thora Olsen Kimsey.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Gloria Lewis Olsen, two daughters, Karen Olsen Cate and husband Henry, and Sonja Lewis Olsen Rogers and husband Ken, three grandchildren, Henry Vassa Cate III, William Mackay Cate, and Lewis Olsen Rogers, six great grandchildren, Henry Vassa Cate IV, Wilder Cate, Granger Cate, Copeland Cate, Mackay Cate and Cannon Cate, and one sister, Sonja Olsen Kinard.
Those desiring may make memorials to St. James Lutheran Church of Brunswick, Hospice of The Golden Isles, American Legion Post 166 of St Simons Island, or the donor?s . Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 14, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 14, 2019