Olivia Mae Nelson Obituary
Olivia Mae Nelson

Olivia Mae Nelson died May 20 at her residence.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrews C.M.E., 2101 Albany St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1-5 p.m. Friday at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

The procession will leave from the funeral home.

Brunswick Fuenral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 31, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 31, 2019
