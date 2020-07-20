1/
Olivia Terjesen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olivia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olivia Terjesen

Olivia Ellen Terjesen, 68, of Brunswick passed away peacefully at home on July 16. She was born in Norfolk, Va., on December 30, 1951. She attended Warner Robins High School in Warner Robins and also attended Macon College. She earned master gardener certification from the University of Georgia Extension Division. She lived in many places throughout the United States, and as a businesswoman owned her own communications company when living in Washington State for eight years. She has resided in Brunswick since 1996.

Olivia was a person of many talents. She excelled at kayaking and snorkeling. Joined by her daughter, her snorkeling skills led to an annual late summer catch of lobster from the Florida Keys, much to the delight of her neighbors and friends. She was a genealogy enthusiast who discovered and recorded much of the history of her family. She shared her gardening skills with family, friends and neighbors and gave freely of her time helping them with their yards. She was actively involved in the Royal Oaks Homeowners Association and especially enjoyed her work on the Landscaping Committee beautifying her neighborhood. She loved all of God's creatures and especially a number of cats she owned, or more accurately owned her, during her life.

Olivia was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Robert Osborne and Mrs. Evelyn Spivey Osborne and her sister, Sharon.

She is survived by her loving husband Robert and her loving daughter, Jeannie, and loving step-son, Christopher, as well as a son Jason and brother Michael. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Tyler, Sydney and Ava, who she loved so very much.

Olivia and her husband, Robert, enjoyed traveling in their retirement years and visited 34 of America's national parks. Yosemite National Park is their favorite. Memorial contributions may be made in Olivia's name to the Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Olivia will be laid to rest at the Andersonville national cemetery on Friday at 2 p.m.

Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 20, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved