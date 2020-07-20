Olivia Terjesen
Olivia Ellen Terjesen, 68, of Brunswick passed away peacefully at home on July 16. She was born in Norfolk, Va., on December 30, 1951. She attended Warner Robins High School in Warner Robins and also attended Macon College. She earned master gardener certification from the University of Georgia Extension Division. She lived in many places throughout the United States, and as a businesswoman owned her own communications company when living in Washington State for eight years. She has resided in Brunswick since 1996.
Olivia was a person of many talents. She excelled at kayaking and snorkeling. Joined by her daughter, her snorkeling skills led to an annual late summer catch of lobster from the Florida Keys, much to the delight of her neighbors and friends. She was a genealogy enthusiast who discovered and recorded much of the history of her family. She shared her gardening skills with family, friends and neighbors and gave freely of her time helping them with their yards. She was actively involved in the Royal Oaks Homeowners Association and especially enjoyed her work on the Landscaping Committee beautifying her neighborhood. She loved all of God's creatures and especially a number of cats she owned, or more accurately owned her, during her life.
Olivia was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Robert Osborne and Mrs. Evelyn Spivey Osborne and her sister, Sharon.
She is survived by her loving husband Robert and her loving daughter, Jeannie, and loving step-son, Christopher, as well as a son Jason and brother Michael. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Tyler, Sydney and Ava, who she loved so very much.
Olivia and her husband, Robert, enjoyed traveling in their retirement years and visited 34 of America's national parks. Yosemite National Park is their favorite. Memorial contributions may be made in Olivia's name to the Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Olivia will be laid to rest at the Andersonville national cemetery on Friday at 2 p.m.
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 20, 2020