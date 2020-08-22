Ollie Clayton
Ollie Jo Clayton, 79, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
Born on Aug. 7, 1941, in Alma, Ga., to Joel William Hutcheson and Ozelle Hersey Hutcheson, she spent many years in Nicholls before moving to Brunswick as a teenager with her family. Ollie married the love of her life, James "Jim" Clayton, in 1962, and they spent many wonderful years together.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting, painting, reading and working in her yard with her flowers. She also enjoyed traveling to the mountains and beach, often traveling with the Primetimers group from her church. Probably what brought her the most joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ollie was a past member of Norwich Street Church of God and Buckingham Place Church of God, where she worked faithfully for many years in the nursery and toddler classes. Most recently, she was a member of Sterling Church of God, where she worked in the clothes closet ministry.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Rash and Kim Garris; two sons, James "Jimbo" Clayton and Brett Clayton (Teresa); siblings, Wayne Hutcheson (Kathy), Jackie Miller (Don/deceased), and Donnie Hutcheson (Pam); grandchildren, Brooke Griffin (Lance), Beau Clayton, Garrett Garris, Peyton Garris, Nash Garris, Landon Clayton and Jonathon Overcash; and great-grandchildren, Abbie Knight, Skylar Knight and Allie Griffin. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Clayton, by nine days.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 at Evergreen Cemetery. Social distancing protocols will be observed.
In lieu in flowers, contributions in Ollie's memory may be made to Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Highway, Brunswick, Georgia, 31523.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com
.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 22, 2020