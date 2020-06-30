Oren F. Driggers
Oren Driggers

Oren F. Driggers, 83, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Senior Care Center, in Brunswick.

He was born on Dec. 15, 1936, in Glennville, to Tootle and Belle Sands Driggers. Mr. Oren was of the Baptist faith and a 1955 graduate of Glennville High School. After graduating high school, he went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force. After serving in the military, he then moved to St. Simons Island, in Glynn County, and owned and operated Glynn Appliance Services for 53 years, and retired at 73 years of age.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 43 years, Jeannie Driggers; his sisters, Carolyn D. Boyd, Margaret Strickland and Jean D. Blass; and brothers-in-law, Gene Dasher, Charlie Strickland and Roland Blass.

He is survived by his sons, Greg (Angie) Driggers of St. Simons Island and Andy (Donna) Driggers of Brunswick; sister, Judy Dasher of Glennville; grandchildren, Megan Driggers, Amanda (John Paul) Richardson, Jennifer Driggers, Alex Driggers, Jacob Key, Melissa (Adam) LeClaire and John (Hannah) Grubbs; four great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, George Boyd of Tampa, Fla.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Glennville Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Oren Driggers.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 30, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 30, 2020.
